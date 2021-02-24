Top AEW star isn't interested in match with Paul Wight

MJF doesn't seem like he's interested in having a match with AEW's newest signee, Paul Wight.

Soon after Paul Wight signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling, former WWE Superstar Brian Myers posted a tweet revealing his "new personal dream match." Myers wants to see AEW's young gun MJF face Wight in the ring. But MJF seemingly shot the idea down in a comment to Myers' Tweet.

MJF posted a GIF of Homer Simpson disappearing into some bushes. The reaction is often used to express "no comment," or to indirectly say no. At the very least, MJF didn't exactly say that he wants to face Wight in the ring.

Myers' dream match makes a lot of sense. MJF is one of AEW's most cocky heels, and plenty of fans might like to see The Big Show knock some respect into him. Now that both stars are working for the same company, the match is possible, even if it's not probable.

Paul Wight is now All Elite, and he has signed a long-term contract with the promotion

The Big Show in WWE

As per AEW's latest announcement, Paul Wight has signed a long-term deal with the company. He had been a mainstay in WWE since 1999, and many fans are genuinely surprised that he is no longer a part of Vince McMahon's promotion.

Paul Wight's deal with AEW is being picked up by mainstream media as well. Clearly, the move is receiving a lot of buzz from the wrestling world and beyond.

AEW Signs Paul Wight to Wrestle, Serve as Commentator https://t.co/QQM5fwkFrO — Variety (@Variety) February 24, 2021

Advertisement

Paul Wight is currently 49 years old. He is nowhere close to the prime of his career. As a result, many fans are speculating that Wight won't be used on a regular basis, and he could be saved for big events and treated as a major attraction.

Do you think MJF will ever change his mind so fans will get to see him lock horns with Wight? Sound off in the comments below!