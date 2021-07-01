Top AEW star involved in an embarrassing beatdown during Cody Rhodes' birthday celebration 

AEW star Cody Rhodes and The Dark Order humiliated QT Marshall and his ally, Aaron Solow, after Wednesday Night Dynamite went off the air.

The company recently held a special birthday celebration for Cody, who turned 36 last night. After this week's show, Tony Khan and Cody Rhodes bid adieu to fans at Daily's Place as AEW stars are set to hit the road starting next week.

Soon, members of The Dark Order joined them in the ring and presented a cake-cutting celebration for The American Nightmare.

Fans in attendance made the night memorable by chanting a birthday song for Cody Rhodes. However, the segment was soon interrupted by QT Marshall and his stablemate, Aaron Solow.

Marshall mocked Fuego Del Sol and Cody Rhodes. As soon as he hit the ring, Cody and the rest of The Dark Order members battered him and Aaron Solow.

QT Marshall soon retreated from the scene only to watch his ally getting assaulted by every member in the ring. The post-show segment was an old-fashioned way to send fans back home happily.

QT Marshall reacts to being humiliated after this week's AEW Dynamite

Following the post-show segment, QT Marshall expressed his frustration on Twitter and asked an AEW fan to delete the video of the beatdown immediately:

"Delete this footage now!"

Delete this footage now! https://t.co/3veozo5r2h — QT Marshall (@realmmarshall1) July 1, 2021

QT Marshall and Cody Rhodes have been feuding with each other for months now. The American Nightmare has got the upper hand in the majority of the storyline. But like they all say, the one who gets the last laugh becomes the real winner.

Based on what happened after the latest AEW Dynamite episode went off the air, Marshall will soon be looking to seek revenge from Cody.

Both men will now settle their beef in a South Beach Strap match during the upcoming Road Rager edition of Dynamite.

It remains to be seen what the company has in store for Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall once their feud ends next week on AEW Dynamite.

The American Nightmare could take a break just like Jon Moxley did to spend time with his newly born daughter.

Did you enjoy this week's AEW Dynamite? Who do you want to win the South Beach Strap match next week? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Kartik Arry