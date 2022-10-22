Top AEW star kicks off Rampage by seemingly taking a dig at WWE under Triple H's regime

The latest edition of AEW Rampage kicked off with a World Tag Team title match. The Acclaimed made their way to the ring as Max Caster took a dig at WWE under Triple H.

This past Tuesday night, All Elite Wrestling went head-to-head with WWE as Dynamite aired at the same time as NXT. As per the reports, AEW's special Tuesday Edition episode of Dynamite beat NXT by over 75K viewers.

It was a loaded show as four titles were on the line. The main event was a World Heavyweight Title match between champion Jon Moxley and Hangman Adam Page.

Friday's Rampage kicked off with The Acclaimed putting their titles on the line against Tony Nese and Josh Woods. Max Caster, as usual, walked out with his traditional rap. During his rap session, Caster seemingly took a shot at Triple H's promotion by stating that AEW won the ratings on Tuesday.

"Yo! Acclaimed on the mic we don't care what you say, we about to win like we won the ratings on Tuesday," Max Caster said.

The Acclaimed put on a good fight and in the end retained their AEW World Tag Team Titles against the team of Tony Nese and Josh Woods.

What was your reaction to Max Caster's shot at Triple H's promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so

Poll : 0 votes