Top AEW star left bloodied on Dynamite

A top star in AEW fell victim to a brutal assault that left him bloodied on the recent episode of Dynamite. The talent in question is none other than Swerve Strickland.

The leader of The Moghul Embassy intends to make history by winning the AEW World Title at the upcoming pay-per-view, Dynasty 2024. Strickland earned the opportunity to face reigning champion Samoa Joe after defeating Konosuke Takeshita in a classic showdown on the March 27, 2024 episode of Dynamite.

The Washington native is no stranger to competing against The Samoan Submission Machine, who defended his belt against Strickland and Hangman Adam Page in a three-way match at Revolution 2024. Joe retained successfully by tapping out The Anxious Millenial Cowboy.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion has been on the hunt for The Destroyer since being choked out by the latter last month. The two men met in the ring for the official contract signing of their World Title match on the April 3, 2024 episode of Dynamite.

Joe and Strickland exchanged words in a heated confrontation, with the latter promising to walk out of Dynasty as the new All Elite Wrestling World Champion. A brawl broke out between the two, which saw The Right Hand of Destruction bust open Swerve with his own steel chain and leave.

The 33-year-old star would, however, continue to taunt Joe, signing the contract and covering it in his blood. The AEW World Champion returned to the ring to lay out Strickland and stand tall to end the show.

It remains to be seen whether Swerve Strickland can defeat Samoa Joe at Dynasty 2024.

