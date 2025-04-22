Top AEW star has made secret backstage visits in WWE, confirms Bayley: "Nobody knows"

Former Women's Champion Bayley recently disclosed that a current AEW star has made multiple visits to WWE for her big moments. She also revealed how no one knew about the visits.

Ad

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) was a big name in WWE before she left in 2022. The Role Model and The CEO have been close friends for a long time. While both stars are currently signed to different wrestling promotions, they often express love and appreciation for each other.

In her recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Bayley confirmed that Mercedes Mone has been to WWE shows for her, and nobody knows about it. She also revealed how the duo attended a TNA Wrestling event for Naomi.

Ad

Trending

"Wherever my best friend goes, I have to (...) I want to be there for her. She has been there for me, like there have been shows where she's been to and nobody knows, you know, big moments for me, and I'm not going to say when they were. She has been in the crowd. (...) We went to TNA to watch Trin [Naomi], we've done that."

Ad

The Role Model was asked whether Mercedes still attends WWE shows for her. In response, she said Mone has been there by her side for big moments.

"But she's [Mercedes] come to WWE shows, and like nobody knows that she was there." Still? Vliet questioned. "She's been there, yeah, for my big moments," Bayley answered. "So I feel super appreciative that WWE has allowed me to go to those big moments for her and vice versa, that she still cares to come for us." [55:00 - 55:40]

Ad

Ad

Bayley was replaced in a recent big match

At WrestleMania 41 Night Two, Bayley was slated to team up with Lyra Valkyria to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. However, The Role Model suffered a backstage attack on Night One and was ultimately replaced by the returning Becky Lynch.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria went on to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Title. Fans will have to wait and see what's next for The Role Model after being sidelined due to a storyline injury.

If you take quotes from the article's first half, please credit Insight and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.