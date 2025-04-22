  • home icon
  Top AEW star has made secret backstage visits in WWE, confirms Bayley: "Nobody knows"

Top AEW star has made secret backstage visits in WWE, confirms Bayley: "Nobody knows"

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Apr 22, 2025 12:01 GMT
Bayley AEW
Bayley at a WWE event (Image source: wwe.com and allelitewrestling.com)

Former Women's Champion Bayley recently disclosed that a current AEW star has made multiple visits to WWE for her big moments. She also revealed how no one knew about the visits.

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) was a big name in WWE before she left in 2022. The Role Model and The CEO have been close friends for a long time. While both stars are currently signed to different wrestling promotions, they often express love and appreciation for each other.

In her recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Bayley confirmed that Mercedes Mone has been to WWE shows for her, and nobody knows about it. She also revealed how the duo attended a TNA Wrestling event for Naomi.

"Wherever my best friend goes, I have to (...) I want to be there for her. She has been there for me, like there have been shows where she's been to and nobody knows, you know, big moments for me, and I'm not going to say when they were. She has been in the crowd. (...) We went to TNA to watch Trin [Naomi], we've done that."
The Role Model was asked whether Mercedes still attends WWE shows for her. In response, she said Mone has been there by her side for big moments.

"But she's [Mercedes] come to WWE shows, and like nobody knows that she was there." Still? Vliet questioned. "She's been there, yeah, for my big moments," Bayley answered. "So I feel super appreciative that WWE has allowed me to go to those big moments for her and vice versa, that she still cares to come for us." [55:00 - 55:40]
Bayley was replaced in a recent big match

At WrestleMania 41 Night Two, Bayley was slated to team up with Lyra Valkyria to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. However, The Role Model suffered a backstage attack on Night One and was ultimately replaced by the returning Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria went on to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Title. Fans will have to wait and see what's next for The Role Model after being sidelined due to a storyline injury.

If you take quotes from the article's first half, please credit Insight and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

