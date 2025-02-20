Top AEW star makes bold confession during Dynamite 

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite saw two top stars have a long-anticipated in-ring confrontation. One of the wrestlers in question, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, seems to be comfortable with his role in the blockbuster feud.

Around the end of last month, All Elite Wrestling started building a program with Hangman Page and MJF. The two had run-ins over the past several weeks, which culminated in a tense backstage exchange last Wednesday, followed by a huge brawl barely contained by security.

Adam Page and Friedman engaged in another war of words this week on AEW Dynamite, with security surrounding the ring to prevent physicality between the two stars. The Salt of the Earth taunted The Cowboy over having beaten him in singles competition. He called out the fanbase for consistently supporting the latter despite his recent violence and carnage.

Page fired back by criticizing MJF's devious path to success, questioning his self-assurance of being "better than" his opponents and rivals, and speculating on why Friedman has been supposedly unable to earn the audience's admiration. Eventually, after backing down from an impromptu fight, MJF elected to escape the ring after spitting on The Hangman's face, who then proceeded to beat up the security guards holding him back before seemingly making peace with Christopher Daniels.

MJF has now taken to X/Twitter to comment on his budding feud with Hangman Adam Page. He indicated he was perfectly content with being the latter's antagonist, as fans often dub Page the company's "main character."

"I got no problem being the bad guy," wrote MJF.

The two former AEW World Champions are set to go toe-to-toe at Revolution next month.

