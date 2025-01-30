Top AEW star makes huge revelation for WWE Royal Rumble weekend

A top AEW star has a lot to get off his chest, and he will have the opportunity to do it at a forthcoming show. However, interestingly, he tied his revelation to a potential connection with WWE's upcoming PLE, the Royal Rumble.

During the January 29 edition of AEW Dynamite, Ricochet was interviewed backstage by Renee Paquette. This was just before his scheduled match against A.R. Fox, which the fans were looking forward to seeing.

Renee Paquette informed Ricochet that his current foe, Swerve Strickland, was nowhere to be found in the arena. However, she also revealed that should Strickland interfere in Ricochet's match, he will forfeit his match with him next week on Dynamite.

Furthermore, Renee questioned whether Ricochet had a lot to say about his ongoing rivalry with Swerve Strickland. The former United States Champion stated that she would get the chance to have all the answers. But instead of Dynamite, it would happen on the upcoming edition of Collision.

The intriguing segment will take place on the next episode of AEW Collison. Interestingly, the show is going head-to-head with WWE's Premium Live Event, Royal Rumble, which takes place this Saturday afternoon.

With wrestling fans expected to be much more excited for the Rumble event, we will have to wait and see if they will miss out on the broadcast of Ricochet's possible verbal rant against Swerve Strickland.

