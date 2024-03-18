Top AEW star makes massive revelation - "I was told this was a career-ending injury"

A top AEW star has disclosed some surprising details about an injury they sustained last year.

Mercedes Mone's post-WWE career was just about to take off when she hurt her ankle during a match against Willow Nightingale in May 2023. The injury put her on the shelf for several months. However, she persevered and came back when, at one point, it looked like she might never set foot inside the ring again.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Mercedes Mone revealed that she was informed that her injury could mark the end of her in-ring career.

"I was told this was a career-ending injury."

She further detailed how her time away from the squared circle was the hardest. All her plans and goals had come crashing down, but Mone remained optimistic during this time.

"It was the hardest time of my life," Mone said. "When the injury first happened, I was so in shock. I was so confused. I was like, 'Oh, wait, no,' because I was on a mission. I had so many goals of going to Mexico, the [United Kingdom], Japan, all over the United States. We were preparing for so much. But I think maybe my body and the universe was [sic] just like, 'Maybe you're just going a little too fast. Maybe you need to slow down. You're not done healing inside.'" [H/T: ESPN]

Mercedes Mone opened up on her AEW debut

Despite the severity of her injury, Mone was unwilling to give up, and she worked hard to recover and eventually made her AEW debut to a massive pop in front of her home crowd.

During the same interview, The CEO opened up about her AEW debut on Dynamite: Big Business and even said she felt like Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"I felt like Stone Cold Steve Austin," Mone said. "I felt so cool. Like all the fans were on their feet, they threw up their signs. Fans were from all around. They came from all around the world. Just for this very moment, just to see me talk, just to see me debut. It was such a dream come true. It was unbelievable." [H/T: ESPN]

It will be interesting to see if Mone will make an immediate splash in the company after her arrival.

