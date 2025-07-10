Top AEW star makes a shocking revelation before All In: "I was going to just quit wrestling"

A top AEW star has made a surprising revelation about his career. He once considered quitting wrestling.

Ad

The Briscoe Brothers were a legendary tag team on the independent scene. They had a loyal fan following due to their brutal and often bloody matches. They were a legendary name in Ring of Honor, where they were involved in some of the best tag team bouts in the promotion's history. Sadly, their run as a team came to an end in 2023 when Jay Briscoe passed away after being in an accident. Since then, Mark Briscoe has carried the legacy he and his brother built forward as a singles star in AEW.

Ad

Trending

Speaking during a Player's Tribune special, Mark Briscoe said that he considered quitting wrestling after his brother passed away, but changed his mind hours later since Jay would've wanted him to continue in the business.

“When he passed, at first I thought I was going to just quit wrestling. It didn’t take long, you know, maybe a matter of a few hours when I was like, I can’t quit wrestling. Jamin would, he would be p***** if I quit wrestling. He wants me to carry on and to keep on doing my thing and to even do more and do better,” said Mark Briscoe. [H/T Ringside News]

Ad

Ad

Mark Briscoe has found success as a singles star in AEW

Although Mark Briscoe is known for being a tag team wrestler, he has managed to do quite well for himself as a singles star. He is a regular feature on AEW TV and even won the ROH World Championship last year, and he held the title for 201 days.

Briscoe still manages to find himself involved in some important storylines and even formed a stable called The Conglomeration with Hologram, Orange Cassidy, Tomohiro Ishii, and Willow Nightingale.

It looks like the sky is the limit for Mark Briscoe in All Elite Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE