Top AEW star makes a shocking revelation before All In: "I was going to just quit wrestling"

A top AEW star has made a surprising revelation about his career. He once considered quitting wrestling.
The Briscoe Brothers were a legendary tag team on the independent scene. They had a loyal fan following due to their brutal and often bloody matches. They were a legendary name in Ring of Honor, where they were involved in some of the best tag team bouts in the promotion's history. Sadly, their run as a team came to an end in 2023 when Jay Briscoe passed away after being in an accident. Since then, Mark Briscoe has carried the legacy he and his brother built forward as a singles star in AEW.
Speaking during a Player's Tribune special, Mark Briscoe said that he considered quitting wrestling after his brother passed away, but changed his mind hours later since Jay would've wanted him to continue in the business.
“When he passed, at first I thought I was going to just quit wrestling. It didn’t take long, you know, maybe a matter of a few hours when I was like, I can’t quit wrestling. Jamin would, he would be p***** if I quit wrestling. He wants me to carry on and to keep on doing my thing and to even do more and do better,” said Mark Briscoe. [H/T Ringside News]
Mark Briscoe has found success as a singles star in AEW
Although Mark Briscoe is known for being a tag team wrestler, he has managed to do quite well for himself as a singles star. He is a regular feature on AEW TV and even won the ROH World Championship last year, and he held the title for 201 days.
Briscoe still manages to find himself involved in some important storylines and even formed a stable called The Conglomeration with Hologram, Orange Cassidy, Tomohiro Ishii, and Willow Nightingale.
It looks like the sky is the limit for Mark Briscoe in All Elite Wrestling.
