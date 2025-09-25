Top AEW star may have subtly confirmed she's joining Death Riders

Death Riders is one of the top factions in AEW currently and boasts multiple former champions amongst their ranks. The group recently brought former TNT Champion Daniel Garcia into the fold, and it now seems that they might have added a current champion into the mix as well.AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander has been teasing an alliance with the Death Riders for weeks now, and it seems like she may have subtly confirmed that she's joining the group. During a backstage interview with Renee Paquette, she was asked about her current standing with the group.Statlander responded by repeating the same words Jon Moxley said when Garcia joined the group. She said that things move fast when you make decisions, which seems like a hint towards her alliance with Moxley and Co. It remains to be seen whether this means Harley Cameron will join her in the group or not.AEW Women's World Championship match to main-event Dynamite tonightTony Khan's promotion recently hosted one of its biggest events of the year in Toronto, Canada. All Out 2025 saw only one title change take place at the show, and it was a huge one as Toni Storm lost her AEW Women's World Championship at the event to Kris Statlander.Statlander pinned Storm to win her first World Championship with the company. She is now set to defend her newly won title at Dynamite in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, later tonight. The 30-year-old will defend her title against the interim ROH Women's Television Champion, Mina Shirakawa. Interestingly, Shirakawa has a long-standing association with Toni Storm, and that makes this match highly intriguing.Storm is a 4-time Women's World Champion in the company, and this might indicate that Statlander isn't done with Toni Storm completely. The Timeless One could return to challenge her for the Women's World Championship in a quest to win her title back.