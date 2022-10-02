Top AEW Star's fiancé claps back at fans' reaction on CM Punk painting

AEW star MJF's fiancé Naomi Rosenblum had an interesting reply to the fans' reaction to her CM Punk painting.

MJF recently announced his engagement to model and artist Naomi Rosenblum. Naomi has a passion for painting and a few months ago painted a picture of former AEW World Champion CM Punk. Back then, people admired the painting, but when the picture resurfaced on the internet, the reaction was not what Naomi most expected to receive.

A popular YouTube channel for wrestling news Wrestlelamia recently shared on Twitter the picture of Naomi painting the portrait of the former AEW World Champion. Upon seeing the reaction of the fans, MJF's fiancé replied to the tweet trolling the fans.

"This picture brings out my eyes" Naomi Rosenblum tweeted.

Fans react to Naomi's CM Punk painting

One of the major reasons why Naomi is noticed by the pro-wrestling community is because she's engaged to one of the top AEW star. Now, some people are also noticing her talent.

Several people appreciated her skills as an artist.

Squeeps @SqueepsTheGod @naomi_rosenblum (On a side note, you're a really talented artist and should be proud of your work) @naomi_rosenblum (On a side note, you're a really talented artist and should be proud of your work)

Some played along and joked about her eyes being prominent in the photo.

Squeeps @SqueepsTheGod @naomi_rosenblum I said it once and I'll say it again @naomi_rosenblum I said it once and I'll say it again https://t.co/52GcfuetHd

Rosenblum also replied to a fan mentioning that her eyes are definitely the focal point.

"Thank you Janie! Def the focal point" Naomi tweeted.

One fan said mistook Naomi for Becky and was puzzled to see the WWE star being a talented artist.

Hadi Hodroj @HadiHodroj7 @wrestlelamia Ngl before I saw the caption I thought this was Becky Lynch from the hair color . Also she is honestly a great artist @wrestlelamia Ngl before I saw the caption I thought this was Becky Lynch from the hair color . Also she is honestly a great artist

Some claimed that her fiancé would get PTSD from the painting as it would bring back memories of the dog collar match between CM Punk and MJF a few months back.

One of the biggest returns to AEW was that of MJF at AEW All Out. The self-proclaimed Devil has mentioned in several interviews that he is the biggest draw for the company. In light of his return, his fiancé shared with the fans a portrait of him that she painted.

MJF won the Casino Ladder match and currently holds a poker chip that he can cash-in at anytime for a shot at the AEW World Title.

