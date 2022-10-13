"Don't have a goddamn clue what it's like being MJF" - Top AEW star sends talent a bold message on AEW Dynamite

MJF had a few interesting things to say on AEW Dynamite this week. The top heel seemingly teased a new side of his personality.

Last week, the Salt of the Earth faced Wheeler Yuta in a singles match. While the two stars looked to be on equal footing, Maxwell eventually gained the upper hand. He won the match clean, making Yuta tap out to a submission move.

Following the match, Yuta offered a handshake as a show of respect. However, Stokely Hathaway and Lee Moriarty interfered as MJF seemed conflicted, initiating a beatdown on the Blackpool Combat Club member. Many fans took this segment as the first indication of the Salt of the Earth's impending face turn.

This week on Dynamite, MJF had a backstage segment where he reprimanded Stokely for his interference last week. He further revealed the reason behind his villainous ways, claiming it was not his choice.

"You don't have a goddamn clue what it's like being MJF. Waking up every morning, splashing water in my face, looking in the miror and knowing I have no choice but to be the bad guy. I've broken my hand many times, punching my own reflection. So you don't like me?... Guess what? When I walk through that curtain, I don't like me either. That is what it takes to become champion of the world and by hook or by crook I will become champion," he said. (2:10-2:46)

It remains to be seen whether these hints will ultimately lead to a face turn from the top AEW heel in the coming weeks.

Do you think MJF will become a babyface in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

