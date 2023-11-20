Top AEW star pays tribute to Bray Wyatt following Full Gear 2023

AEW star Swerve Strickland paid a touching tribute to late WWE star Bray Wyatt at Full Gear yesterday. Swerve was involved in a hellacious match with Hangman Adam Page, whom he beat convincingly.

For the match, he had worn pants that were similar to what Wyatt wore as The Fiend, a pair of pants with red and black stripes. Strickland also took to Instagram to post a picture of himself and Wyatt side by side, with the caption, RIP Bray.

Strickland was involved in one of the most violent matches in AEW history as he overcame Adam Page in a Texas Death Match. Just like Swerve at Full Gear, The Fiend was also a part of matches that were brutal, and had the fans wincing in their seats. Back in August this year, the star had also posted a tribute soon after Bray's demise.

Expand Tweet

Swerve Strickland opens up about his relationship with AEW President Tony Khan

After his match at Full Gear, Swerve Strickland is firmly a part of the main event picture in AEW. That also means Tony Khan has a lot of trust in the star.

In an interview with WrestlePurists, Strickland opened up about the relationship he shared with the boss. He said:

“The fact that he trusts me, it's a big badge of honor for me. In this past year, he trusted me to go out there with Sting in front of 80,000 people, and another thing he trusted me to go out there 15 minutes in the ring with Bryan Danielson, commercial free. Those two big things is like I trust him, and he trusts me, and that’s a great relationship to have.” [H/T NoDQ]

With a bond like that, only good things are in store for Swerve in All Elite Wrestling, and his match at Full Gear was further proof of that.

Do you think Swerve Strickland is a main event star now? Let us know in the comments section below.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.