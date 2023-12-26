Top AEW star promotes Liv Morgan's WWE merchandise on Christmas

An AEW star who recently debuted on Tony Khan's promotion shared a picture of herself wearing the merchandise of former WWE SmackDown Women's champion Liv Morgan on Christmas.

The AEW star in question is CJ Perry (fka Lana). The Hot & Flexible made her All Elite debut at the All Out PPV in Chicago earlier this year. She made the big move after a two-year gap following her release from WWE back in 2021. Nonetheless, Perry still has friends from her previous workplace.

One of CJ Perry's closest friends from the WWE happens to be the former SmackDown women's champion, Liv Morgan. CJ and Liv have been spotted hanging out together several times as well. Recently, Liv made headlines by getting arrested due to the consumption of drug substances.

Amid the controversies surrounding Morgan, CJ Perry shared a picture of herself wearing and promoting Morgan's new WWE merchandise on Christmas. Taking to her Instagram story, Perry shared the following picture wearing her friend's merch, writing the following:

"Marry Christmas !!!!!!! From the Iron Finger & @yaonlylivonce new merchandise is fire."

CJ Perry wearing Liv's merch and sharing the link to the WWE shop

Liv Morgan was recently spotted with the AEW world champion

The former SmackDown women's champion, Liv Morgan, has been out of action and off TV for quite some time now due to injury. In the midst of her absence, Liv was recently spotted at "The Iron Claw" premiere.

CJ Perry (fka Lana) shared the clip of Liv sharing the stage with the executive producer of the movie, MJF. CJ also shared the following caption:

"Not that I’m trying to stir the pot or anything but I caught an incredible interview with @yaonlylivvonce & @the_mjf at @ironclawmovie @a24. Go watch the movie."

Only time will tell when fans will see Morgan back on TV after her absence and what Triple H has planned upon her expected return.