Top AEW star reacts to Britt Baker's deal with former WWE superstar

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker lights it up on Dynamite
AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker lights it up on Dynamite
Uday Maggon
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Feb 06, 2022 05:31 AM IST
AEW women's champion Britt Baker seemingly conspired with Mercedes Martinez to inflict punishment on Thunder Rosa on this week's Rampage. The Mexican star responded to the revelation on Twitter a few hours after the show aired.

This was the first clash between popular grappler Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Martinez in All Elite Wrestling. The beef between the two started when the former WWE star attacked La Mera Mera during her match against Jade Cargill in the semifinals of the TBS Championship Eliminator Tournament. Cargill picked up the win as a result of the distraction, and the two women continued to beat Rosa down, eliciting boos from the crowd.

On Friday night, Rosa and Martinez squared off in the highly-anticipated bout. However, in a rare disqualification finish, Martinez cost herself the match by brutally attacking the former NWA women's champion with a lead pipe. During a backstage interview, it was revealed that Britt Baker had tasked Martinez with putting Rosa on the shelf. The Good Doctor was far from pleased that the job wasn't finished.

Thunder Rosa responded to this revelation by asking the fans for their thoughts on what would have to be done in this situation.

"If you where in my shoes what would you do?" - The Mexican star tweeted.
Could we see Britt Baker vs Thunder Rosa at AEW Revolution?

Britt Baker has run through a majority of the women's division since becoming the AEW Women's Champion. With victories over Hikaru Shida, Nyla Rose, Ruby Soho, Red Velvet, Riho, Kris Statlander and Tay Conti, she's beginning to seem unstoppable. Thunder Rosa is one of the very few top female stars she has not beaten yet in a title bout.

The two have battled twice before, with each woman picking up a win. Rosa defeated the real-life dentist in their iconic Unsanctioned Lights Out match on Dynamite's St. Patrick's Day Slam special - a match that was hailed as one of the best of 2021.

With a lack of clear challengers for the women's title and a readymade story in place, Britt Baker vs Thunder Rosa could be a main event-worthy feud. Thunder Rosa is yet to win a title in AEW, so if she manages to beat Baker at Revolution, it would be deserved coronation after a very strong run in the company.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
