Top AEW Star Reacts to Move Hit at WWE Clash in Paris 2025

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 was a spectacular show that featured a highly anticipated showdown between 'Old School' and 'New School.' However, one particular spot caught the attention of a top AEW star who used it to take a shot at his current rival in the Jacksonville-based promotion.The aforementioned star, who is also a former AEW World Champion, is MJF. At the last WWE Premium Live Event airing on Peacock before its move to ESPN, Logan Paul collided with The Greatest of All Time, John Cena. This was, perhaps, the biggest match in The Maverick's wrestling career, taking place at a marquee event like Clash in Paris in front of a highly vocal and passionate WWE Universe in France.Logan Paul brought his A-game against The Never Seen 17, who also engaged in his 'Super Cena' power to combat his in-ring prowess. During one of the spots, Paul had Cena stunned in the ring and used the rope to connect with a thunderous Lariat on The Last Real Champion of WWE.It was similar to 'Hangman' Adam Page's finisher, The Buckshot Lariat, which Paul has been using as a part of his arsenal lately. The move caught the attention of Page's recent rival, MJF, who took to his X to say that Paul does the move much better than 'crooked cowboys', subtly referring to The Hangman.&quot;Wayyyyyyyyy better than the crooked cowboys.&quot;The Wolf of Wrestling has been feuding with Adam Page over the World title for weeks. He failed to win the title at the 2025 Forbidden Door event; however, MJF still has his Casino Gauntlet contract, which guarantees him another opportunity at the championship.Moreover, he has been going to great lengths to torment Page over the weeks and continues to do so, much like his social media post. So it remains to be seen when he will choose to cash in his opportunity and clash against The Millennial Cowboy once again for the AEW World Championship.