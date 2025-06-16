Top AEW star reacts to Stephanie McMahon's heartfelt message for Triple H

Earlier today, Stephanie McMahon posted a heartfelt message for her husband, Triple H, on social media. A major AEW star has reacted to this post with a simple greeting.

Ad

Stephanie and The Game are a prime example of a couple forged in the world of wrestling. Over the past few decades, they have had several on-screen interactions, whether it was them competing against one another or being a couple. Previously, the two formed The Authority and ran the company as they wanted to.

Stephanie McMahon took to Instagram to wish her husband a Happy Father's Day. She posted a picture of Triple H and their dog Gus near their poolside, and it looked as if The Game was getting pinned.

Ad

Trending

"Gus wishes his dad, ⁦‪@TripleH‬⁩, and all the Dads out there a VERY HAPPY FATHER’S DAY!!!!!" wrote McMahon.

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

Ad

Dustin Rhodes replied under the post with a simple heart emoji, showing support for the couple on Father's Day.

Dustin Rhodes' reply to the post

Stephanie McMahon recently expressed her gratitude for her new show's success

Since she stepped down from her role in WWE a few years ago, Stephanie McMahon has pursued other ventures away from the ring. She recently launched her new show, Stephanie's Places, where she interviews several individuals about their wrestling journey and career.

Ad

She took to X/Twitter to thank all those who have been on the show and all those who made this possible from behind the scenes. She enjoyed the journey she has been on so far through the show.

"Thank you @OmahaProd, Peyton Manning, @ESPNPlus, @WWE, every Superstar that participated, @HeymanHustle, the producers, the incredible crew, my squad @EGxo and Jackie, and all who have been watching! #StephaniesPlaces has been a remarkable journey, bringing me back home, where I belong #forevergrateful 🙏❤️🙏."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Her husband remains greatly involved in WWE as their Chief Content Officer and someone hands-on in several other sectors within the company. She and Triple H will remain part of the company's legacy, in addition to their contributions on-screen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More