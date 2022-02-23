"Everyone else was so cold to us" - Top AEW star recalls bonding moment with Shawn Michaels

One half of the AEW tag team FTR Dax Harwood has looked back on a rather bittersweet moment that took place between him and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

The moment took place at the 25th Anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW in January 2018. FTR, then known as The Revival, engaged in a segment with DX, Finn Balor and The Club (Gallows and Anderson) on the night.

Harwood explained the wholesome conversation he had with HBK to Renee Paquette on the latest episode of "The Sessions with Renee Paquette."

"He said, 'I was the same way. I was in this very dark spot and my wife, she's beautiful, she pulled out of this dark spot too.' 'Ah, that's so awesome.' 'You and your partner are way too talented to be doing what you're doing tonight and way too talented to stay at this point. Just keep your nose to the ground and keep grinding and you're going to get over.' 'Ah man Shawn, thank you so much.' We had this bonding moment." (H/T Fightful).

However, when Michaels got in front of his fellow DX members, the mood changed to where HBK started poking fun at Harwood's previously torn bicep. This is something that has stuck with the former AEW Tag Team Champion to this day.

"Then we got in front of his friends, X-Pac, Hunter, Billy, Road Dogg, and Scott. As soon as we got in front of his friends, he started making fun of me and my situation and what happened with my bicep. Man, I just poured my heart out to you and as soon as we get in front of your friends as we're going over them beating the s*** out of us, you decide to take all that stuff and make fun about it. I never ever forgot it and as soon as we were done with the business of Raw, one person said 'thank you' and that was Sean Waltman. Everyone else was so cold to us and treated us like we were just the s*** on the bottom of their shoes except for Sean Waltman." (H/T Fightful).

Shawn Michaels is currently working in NXT 2.0

Shawn Michaels currently serves as the Vice President of Talent Development for NXT and NXT UK. While he admits that he was difficult to work with during his first golden run during the 90s, Michaels is determined to mold the next generation of talent into a crop of superstars.

Do you think Shawn Michaels was out of line? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Booker T sees a lot of himself in a female AEW star. More details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Shawn Michaels was out of line? Yes No 0 votes so far