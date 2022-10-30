Top AEW star recalls how encounter with CM Punk 'overshadowed' his biggest moment in the promotion

TNT Champion Wardlow explained why his run-in with CM Punk outdone the biggest moment of his AEW career.

At the Revolution 2022 pay-per-view on March 6, Wardlow had a couple of career-altering achievements. He first won the "Face of the Revolution" ladder match to gain a future TNT Championship shot for the March 16th episode of AEW Dynamite back then.

Then, in the later stages of the event, Mr. Mayhem arrived in the middle of the Dog Collar match between Punk and MJF by leaving the latter's Dynamite Diamond Ring near the ring apron. The Second City Saint took the opportunity by grabbing the jewelry and hitting The Salt of the Earth with it for the victory.

In an interview with ESPR (Eat, Sleep, Podcast, Repeat!), Wardlow revealed that his interference in the Dog Collar match to indirectly help Punk win was the best moment of his career due to the crowd reaction.

"That was possibly the best moment of my career, which is crazy because earlier that night, I won the Revolution ladder match," Wardlow said. "And that was the biggest moment of my career, and felt amazing. So it's crazy that was overshadowed by this moment because when I sat that ring down, and I turned around and walked back up the ramp, the reaction from the crowd was so powerful. I just knew in that moment that we did it. Like we did it, and this is going to be bigger than I ever imagined," Wardlow said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Wardlow turned babyface afterward and proceeded to annihilate MJF in convincing fashion at Double or Nothing in May. A few months later, he finally won the TNT Championship on an episode of AEW Dynamite in July by deposing Scorpio Sky.

AEW star Wardlow recently defended his TNT Championship

Last night on AEW Rampage, Matt Taven was the latest man to challenge for Wardlow's TNT Championship.

However, The Kingdom member was unsuccessful as he fell to Mr. Mayhem's Powerbomb Symphony despite interruptions from his teammates, Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett.

Unfortunately, Wardlow's moment of victory was cut short as he was attacked by Bennett and Taven before his partner, Samoa Joe, made the save.

Powerhouse Hobbs surprisingly emerged as The Embassy clobbered WarJoe from behind. The former then joined the assault of the TNT and ROH World Television Champion to end this week's episode.

What are your thoughts on Wardlow helping CM Punk at Revolution being his biggest moment in his AEW career? Sound off in the comments section.

