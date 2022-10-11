"Literally went to kick my door down on a wellness check" - Top AEW star recalls incident with Tony Khan for ditching a non-wrestling event 

Top AEW star MJF has opened up about the controversial incident that got the wrestling world talking over the weekend of Double or Nothing 2022, which also included an interesting incident with Tony Khan.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman mysteriously no-showed a meet-and-greet event in the lead-up to the AEW pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, which led to reports that Friedman wasn't going to show up for the event where he was set to end his feud with Wardlow.

Friedman did show up to the pay-per-view, where he was soundly defeated by his former bodyguard Wardlow, but the antics of the young star building up to the event left a dark cloud over both their match and the event as a whole.

Speaking to Sam Roberts on NotSam Wrestling, MJF opened up about the entire ordeal, including when AEW president Tony Khan sent security to his hotel room to ensure everything was fine with him.

"When I stayed in said hotel room, they did a wellness check on me and the AEW security, this is a very true story, tried to break my door down. At the time, I had already left. They did the check, he literally went to kick my door down on a wellness check. That was everybody’s fear. ‘Is this MJF’s Brian Pillman moment?’ No, it was MJF trying to make what MJF deserves to be making," said Friedman. [H/T Inside the Ropes]

The Salt of the Earth also stated that he understood that some people were let down by his actions but reiterated that they should want to see him happy more than anything.

"I have understood that there are some people who were really let down or offended. What I say to you is, I don’t care, get over it. I’m happy now. If you’re a fan of me, you should be happy too because I’m stupid…..I was rich before, but now I’m so rich I don’t even know what to do. If you want the fans to see me and experience me on any level, pay me what I’m worth. He did, and we’re cool," added Friedman. [H/T Inside the Ropes]

MJF also blamed the AEW president for his actions over that weekend

The main reason MJF felt the way he did during this time period was that he felt he was not getting paid enough money, which resulted in him cutting a scathing promo on Tony Khan on the June 1 edition of AEW Dynamite, where the Salt of the Earth got a lot off his chest.

Friedman also told Sam Roberts that the reason why he did what he did was purely down to Tony Khan's actions, and that if you want to see him perform, you have to pay up.

"My company lost $10,000 that day, and I say my company because they are employing me. For the time being. I did not go because my boss, at that time, was being a f*cking mark. If you don’t want to pay me what I’m worth, daddy does not show up to work. Daddy got the money. Daddy is back," said MJF. [H/T Inside the Ropes]

