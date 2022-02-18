"Destroyed and respected the ICON" - Top AEW star recalls sharing ring with Sting

Brian Cage recently took to Twitter to recall a segment he shared with Sting in All Elite Wrestling.

Team Taz (Ricky Starks and Brian Cage) was the WCW Icon's first feud when he returned to pro wrestling in AEW in 2020-21. The face-painted star joined forces with Darby Allin to fight Starks and Cage in a cinematic street fight match at the Revolution pay-per-view last year.

Many wrestling enthusiasts have doubts regarding Sting's ability to wrestle at the time, especially after the latter's infamous bout against Seth Rollins at the Night of Champions in 2015.

However, the WWE Hall of Famer shocked everyone after he took a brutal powerbomb at the hands of Brian Cage on the February 17th episode of AEW Dynamite. Today marks one year since that captivating segment got the entire wrestling world talking. An enthusiast shared the clip on Twitter, which quickly got Cage's attention.

The Machine retweeted the video and gave a bittersweet reaction to it:

"Destroyed and respected the ICON," Brian Cage tweeted.

Sting and Allin defeated Cage and Starks in an exceptionally well-produced cinematic bout. Interestingly enough, this was the only pre-taped match The Vigilante wrestled in Tony Khan's promotion.

In the following months, WCW Icon proved his critics wrong by competing in front of a live audience for the first time since 2016. The face-painting star once again teamed up with Allin to defeat Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky in one of the marquee matches at Double or Nothing last year. Since then, the pair have thrived in leaps and bounds in the tag team division and have stayed undefeated.

Will Sting wrestle at the Revolution pay-per-view this year?

The Icon has only competed in tag team matches since joining the promotion in late 2020.

Since Darby Allin is currently involved in a feud with Andrade revolving around Sammy Guevara's TNT Championship, it is unlikely that fans will see the 62-year-old star back in action for the Revolution pay-per-view.

However, the WWE Hall of Famer could still make his presence felt in some capacity, especially if his partner is booked to compete in a match.

