Top AEW star recalls being surprised to see Vince McMahon wearing jeans 

AEW star Malakai Black recently recalled a hilarious moment when he spotted WWE chairman Vince McMahon, who typically dresses up in a suit, wearing jeans.

Vince McMahon is one of the hardest-working people in WWE today. Despite being 75 years old, McMahon rarely misses a day at work and continues to put in his best effort to present the most entertaining product for fans. However, there are days when even Vince McMahon takes it easy.

Malakai Black, who was cut from WWE last month, recalled one such instance during his appearance on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast. Black revealed that during the taping of last year's MITB ladder match, filmed at WWE headquarters, he happened to spot Vince McMahon wearing jeans.

The AEW star further stated that he assumed Vince McMahon must have had a hard day at work and thus decided to tone down the formals for the day.

“It had something to do with the fact that he had a really busy day,” Black said. “And he felt that he was a bit overworked and he thought ‘well hey, I’m in my own environment so today I’m not going to be too formal.’ I mean he’s still always in his suit, he always looks really, really well dressed up. But he was wearing jeans and I wasn’t expecting it. I remember going ‘jeans sir?’ And he went ‘ugh, it’s one of those days.”(H/T - WrestlingInc)

Vince McMahon also had a funny reaction to Malakai Black's WWE theme music

In an interview earlier this month, Malakai Black spoke about how Vince McMahon reacted when he made his former boss listen to his WWE theme song created by the Welsh band Brutality Will Prevail.

Aleister Black - No Man's Land (Demo) by Brutality Will Prevailhttps://t.co/15VlppRItx — Leaf (@puroresuongaku) June 5, 2021

Black revealed that Vince McMahon struggled to understand the song and said he didn't think it was music. However, according to Black, McMahon was quick to clarify that he's old now and doesn't have much knowledge about today's music.

Do you think Vince McMahon should have handled the character of Aleister Black in a better way in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

