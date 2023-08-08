Top AEW star recalls training with Kurt Angle for the WWE legend's comeback match

An AEW star recalled the memories of training with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle a few years ago and explained their jovial relationship outside the ring.

Kurt Angle is considered by many as one of the greatest wrestlers, and his accolades speak for themselves. Before barging onto the pro wrestling scene, he won the Gold medal in the Olympic Games 1996, that too with a broken neck.

Furthermore, Angle has also helped several young and aspiring wrestlers by training them to pursue a career in pro wrestling. One such rising star who trained with Kurt happens to be AEW star Wardlow. The former TNT Champion has seen a massive rise in his career in the past few years in the All Elite promotion.

Talking on the Fandom Spotlight, the 35-year-old AEW star recalled his training days with the Olympic Gold Medalist in 2018. Angle was buckling up for a return at WrestleMania 34, for a mixed tag match against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, with Ronda Rousey by his side. Here is what Wardlow stated:

"I had the privilege to train with him [Kurt Angle] as he prepared to come back for [his WrestleMania 34 match], it was him and Ronda [Rousey] right? He was preparing for that match and I came up in the Pittsburgh area. He just wanted to get back in ring shape, so a few of us would meet him once a week for a couple of months and work with him and we had such great chemistry." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Wardlow also opened up on how Kurt Angle is in person

Speaking of the chemistry with Kurt Angle, Wardlow also said that he wished some of their matches during training could be televised.

Furthermore, the AEW star disclosed how the Olympic hero was after the training:

"Kurt's such a nice dude," Wardlow gushed. "Like we would get done training and he'd just sit there and BS with us like we were buddies. It was really, really cool.". [H/T WrestlingINC]

Moreover, Ethan Page, who was sitting beside Wardlow at the event, tried to insist him to talk trash about Angle so the promo could lead to a rivalry, but he stayed formal. Henceforth, only time will tell if fans will see the two onscreen someday.