Top AEW star returning to major promotion after 5 years

A top AEW star is set to return to a major wrestling promotion after a long gap of five years.

The star in question is none other than Mike Santana, who will be making his return to the Beyond Wrestling promotion tomorrow. Santana recently called out Tyree Taylor, which set up his return to Beyond Wrestling after half a decade.

On Twitter, Beyond Wrestling's account announced the return of Santana while promoting their show.

"TOMORROW: Santana returns to Beyond Wrestling for the first time in FIVE YEARS and he's called out @T_Taylor347! General admission tickets are just $30 in advance online today at @ShopIWTV or $40 at the door tomorrow: https://shopiwtv.com/collections/tickets… Stream LIVE on @indiewrestling!"

Expand Tweet

Ortiz recently spoke about splitting up with Mike Santana in AEW

The AEW tag team of Mike Santana & Ortiz, known as Proud-N-Powerful, was recently split up, and Ortiz has finally revealed the reason behind the team disbanding.

Speaking on The Shining Wizards Podcast, Ortiz revealed that it wasn't the company's decision to split his team with Mike Santana. He explained how Santana did not want to tag with him due to their personal issues.

"Unfortunately, it wasn’t the company’s call to split us (Santana & Ortiz). Me and Santana just couldn’t get it together personally and he was just very adamant about not working with me anymore."

He believes that the storyline was supposed to play out on different AEW shows:

"It was supposed to happen more than once. But just due to stuff out of our control, out of my control, it just never seemed to pan out," Ortiz insisted. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

The Proud-N-Powerful Tag Team was one of the most successful duos in professional wrestling. They won a lot of gold around the globe however, failed to capture the AEW World Tag Titles. It will be interesting to see if both men choose to put their differences aside and reunite in the future.

Do you want to see Santana & Ortiz reunite? Let us know in the comments section below.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.