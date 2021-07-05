Top AEW star shares interesting revelations about Tony Khan

AEW star and leader of the Factory, QT Marshall, recently talked about the working style of Tony Khan.

QT Marshall holds a prominent position in the company. Apart from working in the ring, he also serves as a producer in the company. Marshall is also in charge of booking for the AEW Dark show. On top of that, he helps train all the newcomers, with Aaron Solow and Anthony Ogogo as the most recent examples.

Appearing on a recent episode of AEW Unrestricted, QT Marshall discussed numerous topics, most notably how he and Tony Khan worked together. Marshall stated that Tony Khan made him write all the stuff that needed to be done. Apart from their work coordination, he revealed that Khan prefers working late at night.

“I appreciate it,” Marshall expressed. “Well, the thing is, our boss, he likes to hang out and be up very late. Every now and then I’ll go to sleep. I’ll say, ‘Hey, just text me the stuff, and I’ll put it on the paper the next morning,’ but then, the other day, he texted me, I guess we both forgot something. He wrote, ‘Well, I was doing it by myself.’ So I was like, okay, point noted. I won’t be leaving you by yourself anymore, and this loop was the hard loop. I said, alright, if I can get through these four days, I can handle anything. We did it. We made it. Those long loops, that was the end of an era. (H/T-WrestlingInc)

The backstage role of QT Marshall in the company must come in handy to Tony Khan. It's also great to know that Tony Khan holds a good working bond with his fellow employees, which makes him an approachable person for the industry.

QT Marshall will be in action on this week's AEW Dynamite

In the upcoming Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite, QT Marshall will face Cody Rhodes in a South Beach Strap match. Both men have been embroiled in a heated rivalry for months now.

Fans can expect both men to brutalize each other. Their bout will most likely be a rubber match of their feud. In all likelihood, Cody Rhodes will win the upcoming stipulation-based bout.

Are you impressed with QT Marshall's multiple roles in the company? Do you think he will defeat Cody Rhodes this week? Sound off in the comment section below.

Edited by Prem Deshpande