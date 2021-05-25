Top AEW star reveals he received a message about Sting from a WWE Superstar 

AEW star Scorpio Sky disclosed that he recently received a message from a WWE Superstar who asked him to go easy on Sting at AEW Double or Nothing 2021.

Sky and his partner Ethan Page will square off against Sting and Darby Allin in a tag team match at the upcoming pay-per-view on May 30.

This will be the end for one legend, and the beginning of two more! pic.twitter.com/eK2OrSW20i — Scorpio Sky (@ScorpioSky) May 20, 2021

Appearing on Sunday Night's Main Event podcast, Scorpio Sky discussed several topics, including the message he received and what it feels like to step inside the squared circle with Sting.

The AEW star stated that a friend from WWE asked him to go easy on Sting, saying the WCW legend was his favorite while growing up.

“Everyone in my generation grew up watching Sting,” Sky said. “I had a buddy of mine text me, he actually works for the other company, and he’s like, ‘Bro, Sting was my favorite wrestler growing up, don’t hurt him." (H/T - Slam Wrestling)

Sky further said he was honored to step into the ring with Sting and is optimistic that they'll put up a great match for the capacity crowd in attendance.

Scorpio Sky believes Sting is "mentally ready" to compete at AEW Double or Nothing 2021

Scorpio Sky revealed that he had no doubts about Sting being physically and mentally ready to get back into the ring.

The former AEW Tag Team Champion concluded by saying that The Icon was an "intelligent person" and wouldn't put his body at risk if he wasn't prepared.

"I have no hesitations about it. I think he is a professional. He’s an intelligent person and he wouldn’t be stepping into the ring if he wasn’t ready. If he wasn’t medically cleared, emotionally cleared, mentally ready, I think he wouldn’t put himself in that position," said Scorpio Sky.

Fans are waiting with bated breath to witness Sting get back into the squared circle after nearly six years. However, AEW must tread cautiously in terms of booking Sting's in-ring return to avoid any risk of an unfortunate injury.

Are you excited to see Sting compete at Double or Nothing 2021? Who do you think is the person who texted Scorpio Sky? Sound off in the comments section below.