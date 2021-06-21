Top AEW star reveals Triple H as one of his childhood idols

AEW star MJF recently revealed that legendary WWE heels Triple H, "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, and singing legend Frank Sinatra were his biggest idols growing up.

The leader of the Pinnacle is one of the top heels in the business right now, with his ability to maintain kayfabe even when he's away from the ring, winning praise from fans.

MJF recently conducted a Q/A session on Twitter, where he answered several questions, all while maintaining kayfabe, of course. One fan asked MJF to list some of the personalities he grew up admiring. The AEW star quickly responded by tweeting Triple H, Roddy Piper, and Frank Sinatra's names.

Roddy Piper, Triple H, and Frank Sinatra," tweeted MJF

Many compare the AEW star to a younger Triple H, owing to his exemplary mic skills and character work. Meanwhile, his wit often reminds fans of "Rowdy" Roddy Piper. As far as Frank Sinatra's name is concerned, MJF seems to have taken his musical talents after last year's "Le Dinner Debonair" segment way too seriously.

Considering he's only 25, it's safe to say MJF has all the tools and time on his side to become one of the greatest villains in pro wrestling, just like his idols.

MJF will settle his differences with Sammy Guevara on AEW Dynamite

MJF will further look to assert his position as the premier heel in AEW by defeating Sammy Guevara on the 30th June edition of AEW Dynamite. The first-time clash will headline the promotion's return to Wednesday nights after airing at odd times on Fridays and Saturdays for the last few weeks owing to the NBA playoffs.

The match will be part of the ongoing stable war between The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle. While MJF is expected to win and move on to face Chris Jericho sometime later, Guevara will also surely bring his A-game, pushing the Pinnacle leader to his limits.

Do you see MJF touching the heights of success in AEW that Triple H achieved in WWE? Who do you think will walk away with the win on June 30th? Sound off in the comments section below.

