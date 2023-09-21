Top AEW star rushed to the hospital after Dynamite: Grand Slam - Reports

Another member of the AEW roster has potentially suffered an injury following tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. This was Adam Cole.

His best friend MJF was in the main event tonight, in a grudge match eight years in the making with Samoa Joe. During the match, Joe was completely dominant, as he was going after the AEW World Champion's already-hurt neck.

At a point in the match, Joe had MJF in his clutches as he attempted to put the champion to sleep. The referee was already counting to check if the New York native was down and out, until Adam Cole came out to help him.

On his way to the ring, Adam Cole was running at full tilt. However, upon reaching the end of the entrance ramp, he had to jump down, as the ramp led directly to the ring. On his way down, he seemingly fell down the wrong way and was observed limping to MJF's corner, where he was cheering for his best friend.

According to Bryan Alvarez, Adam Cole went to the hospital following the match, but the nature of the injury and the part affected were not revealed.

This was the second injury sustained during the show, following Jon Moxley's potential concussion earlier.

