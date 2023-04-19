Top AEW star says he "would beat the living f*cking sh*t" out of Britt Baker  

Britt Baker has risen to become one if not the top star in AEW's stacked women's division. She has even been dubbed a pillar to the future of the promotion. However, another pillar, MJF had a message for Baker in a recent interview.

CM Punk first mentioned Baker as a pillar of promotion as he cut a promo against MJF in 2022. He said that MJF had spent so long touting himself as one he hadn't realized that Britt had replaced him in the role. Baker and MJF have shared barbs on social media on occasion.

That was the topic of discussion during MJF's interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp. Responding to the remarks, the AEW Champion boldly proclaimed that if the pair were to meet in the ring he would "beat the living f*cking sh*t out of her".

"She's definitely upset because she thinks she's a pillar because PG Punk said so. But the fact if the matter is she's f*cking not and even if she was, what was she going to wrestle me for the world title? I'm three times her size, I would beat the living f*cking sh*t out of her. But I do respect the fact she's a dentist." - MJF said. (1:20-1:40)

MJF is feuding with the other three stars considered as pillars to the promotion, Jungle Boy, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara. The belief is the quartet are destined to meet in the ring at some stage for the title, perhaps in a four-way.

The AEW Champion encouraged wrestling fans to clean their teeth

With the Long Islander acknowledging Baker for her occupation as a dentist, MJF couldn't resist but take a jibe toward wrestling fans. He looked dead at the camera and implored wrestling fans to brush their teeth, evergreen advice from the face of the company.

"I'm gonna explain this real quick. They [dentists] clean your teeth. You know that thing that you're supposed to do twice a day and you haven't. Clean your f*cking teeth wrestling fans please." - MJF said. (1:47-1:58)

The AEW World Champion regularly takes jibes at fans as has become typical for his character. He did come under fire recently after being seen tossing fans' action figures at a signing convention.

Would you like to see Britt Baker and MJF's feud transition to TV? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

