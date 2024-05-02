Top AEW star seemingly gets hurt immediately after return, had to be stretchered out of the arena

After suffering a gruesome attack from The Elite tonight to end Dynamite, a returning AEW star had to be stretchered out of the ring by medical staff. The star who was attacked is former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

The Cleaner has been dealing with diverticulitis, which affected his internal organs. With this, any blunt-force trauma could be deadly, as he revealed earlier tonight. This has been the reason preventing him from making an in-ring return and why he's been out of action for almost five months now.

He was eventually confronted by Kazuchika Okada of The Elite tonight, and while distracted, Jack Perry took the opportunity to blindside him. Kenny Omega fought back but fell into the numbers game, and The Young Bucks even hopped in the fun.

After eating a chair shot to the gut from Jack Perry and an EVP Trigger from The Young Bucks, Omega was down and in pain, and FTR had to run out for the save. After the ring was clear, the medical staff checked on The Cleaner and stretchered him out.

This could push back Omega's official return timeline, as the physical beating may have some repercussions on his body.

