Top AEW star seemingly suffers devastating injury; nearly botched a move

An AEW star has seemingly suffered an injury tonight on Dynamite during his match. He was seen staggering during a certain moment.

The star is former AEW TNT Champion Wardlow. He faced Komander in singles action on behalf of the Undisputed Kingdom. Mr. Mayhem was also coming off another impressive victory against Trent Beretta last week.

The luchador was able to hold his own despite there being a clear difference in size and strength.

However, as soon as he got rolling, there was no chance for Komander to bounce back. Mr. Mayhem hit the luchador with a knee as he dropped him from the top rope, and he then transitioned into the setup for a Powerbomb, which he has used to win his matches.

However, as Wardlow had Komander lifted above him, he was staggering, and it seemed as if his right knee had given in. He was able to execute the Powerbomb, but he seemed to be in pain right after.

Expand Tweet

Wardlow then went for the pinfall, and he soon got the win. After the match, he seemed to still be bothered by the knee as he was slightly limping while muttering to himself.

This would end up being his eighth straight win since his AEW return in October.

How do you feel about this potential injury? Let us know in the comments section below.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here