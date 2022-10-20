Top AEW star sends bold message to WWE legend William Regal following explosive promo on Dynamite

The number one contender for the AEW World Championship MJF recently sent a menacing message to William Regal following their recent interaction on Dynamite.

During the most recent episode of Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman detailed how a previous interaction with Regal as a teenager gave him the motivation to become a superstar. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion responded by saying that MJF still hasn't proven himself.

This culminated in MJF cashing in his title shot, but rather than taking a shortcut, he wants to face Jon Moxley at his best in the main event of the Full Gear pay-per-view.

However, Regal's words seem to have profoundly affected Friedman, as he recently posted this to his Twitter account.

"I'm gonna prove you wrong, old man," Tweeted @The_MJF.

MJF even went as far as to give the poker chip he won at All Out 2022 to Regal personally, saying that for the first time in his life, he is going to earn what he wins rather than cheating.

William Regal will be in Jon Moxley's corner at AEW Full Gear 2022

As a mentor-like figure for the Blackpool Combat Club, William Regal always gives himself a front-row seat for matches involving the BCC, including Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta.

This will be no different as Regal will have the best seat in the house at Full Gear 2022 when he watches Jon Moxley defend the AEW World Championship against MJF in the main event.

MJF and Moxley have wrestled each other once in their careers, with that match not only being for the AEW World Championship, but it was in the main event of the All Out 2020 pay-per-view.

Will MJF become the new AEW World Champion? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below!

Poll : 0 votes