Watch: Top AEW star sends a fiery message to CM Punk, vows to 'annihilate' him

AEW World Champion Hangman Page fired a shot at CM Punk, his opponent at Double or Nothing for the World Championship. Hangman said he plans to annihilate Punk.

The Cowboy had just beat Konosuke Takeshita in a grueling contest on Dynamite when he got spotted backstage by Emi Sakura. She questioned his intentions about The Second City Saint.

The AEW World Champion said that he'd give Punk a beating at Double or Nothing and would destroy him. He added that when he's done with the former WWE Champion, there'll be nothing left except him:

"I am gonna beat his a**. I am gonna destroy him, annihilate him, obliterate him, embarass him. When I am done there will be nothing left but me, the AEW World Champion." (from 1:03 to 1:1:13)

Page seems confident about his world title defense against The Best in the World. Fans will have to wait and see what happens when Hangman Page and CM Punk collide at Double or Nothing.

AEW star Hangman Page heaped praise on Konosuke Takeshita

Speaking to Sakura, Hangman detailed what it's like to face the DDT star. He said it was the most tiring he had felt since facing Bryan Danielson in their one-hour time limit in December 2021. He added that America is lucky to have Takeshita:

"Today's match, holy sh*t, a lot harder than I thought it'd be. I didn't know much about Takeshta, I really didn't. I knew he was supposed to be good but oh my god, I am seeing stars, I am exhausted. I haven’t felt like this in a very long time maybe since my one hour match with Bryan Danielson. Takeshita-san, so good. All of America is lucky to have him." (from 0:13 to 0:54)

Konosuke Takeshita continues to impress with every match in All Elite Wrestling. He has so far put on great bouts with the likes of Hangman Page and Jay Lethal. It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for Takeshita.

