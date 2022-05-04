"Been waiting on you, champ" - Top AEW star sends message to Women's Champion Thunder Rosa

AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa has had a target on her back since she won the belt from Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., and it appears she has a new challenger in Serena Deeb.

The two performers have a history together in AEW as they both debuted in the company against each other on the September 2nd, 2020, edition of Dynamite. They went on to feud over the NWA World Women’s Championship. Deeb defeated Rosa to win the title in October 2020.

Now it seems the two are ready to face each other again, as Deeb stated on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio that she would love to face Rosa in an Iron Woman Match. Rosa liked this idea, and she replied to Deeb on Twitter. In response, the veteran made it clear that she's been waiting for the champion to call her out.

"Been waiting on you, Champ. @thunderrosa22" said Serena Deeb

Currently between the two performers, they have one win each, so another contest would be the rubber match.

Thunder Rosa successfully defended her championship at AEW Battle of the Belts II

As impressive as Serena Deeb has been in recent months, Thunder Rosa is a fighting champion. She has already made a point of proving that she would be no slouch in her first defence of the title.

Rosa successfully defended her title for the first time against former champion Nyla Rose at the second Battle of the Belts event in April 2022. It was her first bout since she won the title from Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in a Steel Cage Match on the St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of Dynamite.

