"I'm not coming alone this time" - Top AEW star sends ominous message to Britt Baker

Britt Baker's days as the AEW Women's World Champion could be numbered, as she prepares to take on Thunder Rosa on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. Prior to their match, the latter sent an ominous message to the Pittsburgh native,

Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker clashed at the Revolution pay-per-view, as La Mera Mera challenged the Good Doctor for the gold. Before the high-profile bout, Baker introduced a new women's title with an improved design.

Befitting a typical Britt Baker match, there was plenty of interference from Rebel and Jamie Hayter, and the champion ended up retaining her title. However, Thunder Rosa now has an opportunity to avenge her loss at Revolution. The fan-favorite star will take on Britt Baker in a Steel Cage Match on the St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite.

Speaking to Jose Arredondo, Thunder Rosa had the following to say:

"I'm ready, I'm just ready for Wednesday to happen," said Rosa. "And I hope that all this time, because I know that she knows me more than anyone in that ring because we've been in it together for a while and like really epic battles. I'm getting the victory on this war sister. Nothing else, nothing. I'm not taking anything but the title with me 'cause it's not for me. It's for everyone else. And I'm not coming alone this time I'm coming with a Thunder army."

Jose Arredondo @sportsguyjose I chatted with @thunderrosa22 about how she can make history this Wednesday on @AEW Dynamite in San Antonio. If she defeats @RealBrittBaker she would be the 1st Mexican-born woman to win a world championship in an a major U.S. wrestling promotion — Rosa also sent Baker a message. I chatted with @thunderrosa22 about how she can make history this Wednesday on @AEW Dynamite in San Antonio. If she defeats @RealBrittBaker she would be the 1st Mexican-born woman to win a world championship in an a major U.S. wrestling promotion — Rosa also sent Baker a message. https://t.co/bd6BZDdodi

Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker will clash in AEW for the fourth time

FITE @FiteTV Who do you think will survive this steel cage match? Who do you think will survive this steel cage match? https://t.co/LsL1e93LqP

Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa have faced each other three times previously in an AEW ring. The former holds the advantage with two wins over Thunder Rosa's solitary win.

However, the former NWA World Women's Champion's win came almost exactly an year ago on St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of Dynamite. She defeated Britt Baker in an Unsanctioned Lights Out Match. The match is widely regarded as the best women's match in AEW history. Now, Rosa now the chance to more history one year later.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of Thunder Rosa? Yes No 12 votes so far