Top AEW star set to be disqualified and stripped of his title at All Out 2025 under one condition

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 18, 2025 01:01 GMT
AEW All Out is taking place this weekend [Photo: AEW Official Website]
AEW All Out 2025 is taking place this weekend and is set to feature several blockbuster matches. It has just been revealed that a top champion's reign could be in jeopardy.

During the pay-per-view, 'Hangman' Adam Page is set to defend his world title against Kyle Fletcher. This will be a rematch of their bout during the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament semi-finals a few months ago. But the stakes are much higher this time around.

Earlier tonight, AEW held the contract signing for this world title match, with both men having one final moment to speak their minds before All Out. Hangman did not hesitate to give Fletcher a shot at his title, but he has let it be known that he does not want the Don Callis Family to interfere in any way.

To make sure that they abide by this, he added a clause in the match contract that states that in the case that Don Callis or any of the members of the group interfere, Kyle Fletcher will be stripped of his TNT Championship. This surprised Callis, and he had to double-check the contract.

The Protostar looked unfazed after hearing this, and it is safe to say he is fully confident he'll be walking out of the pay-per-view as the new world champion. This match will only be Hangman Page's second AEW World Championship title defense after winning this at All In two months ago.

His challenger is not just anyone, but arguably the fastest-rising star within the company. This match has the potential to be a show stealer. Kyle Fletcher will also have a chance to cement his role as the face of the company by becoming a double champion. This should be an interesting contest that fans should stay tuned for. Who do you think will walk out with the AEW World Championship?

Enzo Curabo

