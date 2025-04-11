Top AEW star shares CM Punk's message of hate against him

WWE star CM Punk recently shared a story on social media where he despised an AEW star. Former AEW World Trios Champion Buddy Matthews and The Voice of the Voiceless recently visited the same gym, and it seems like Punk doesn't like the way Matthews operates in the gym.

The duo once shared the ring in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The House of Black faced FTR and Punk during an episode of Collision in August 2023. Malakai Black and his team successfully defended the AEW World Trios Championships against the trio.

Recently, the former AEW World Champion worked out with Buddy Matthews. Apparently, the duo did leg workouts together and then rode bikes following the intense exercise session. CM Punk did not like this idea and took to Instagram to share a story. He then stated that he hated the Australian star for making him do it. Buddy Matthews also reshared the story on his Instagram.

Take a look at the story below:

CM Punk's Instagram story

CM Punk makes a shocking claim about his AEW run

The Voice of the Voiceless had a great run in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Despite being with the company for only a few years, he engaged in memorable feuds.

However, the star recently released a huge statement about his AEW career. While speaking with ComplexCon, Punk said that he wasted matches on the same people.

"No. I feel like I wasted some matches on some people, for sure. That is what it is... some people understand the business, and some people don't. I think everybody here [WWE] understands the business," he said.

The Second City Saint has been feuding with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins for the past couple of months. The trio has been at each other's throats for a long time now and will settle scores at WrestleMania 41.

