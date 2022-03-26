Top AEW star shares throwback pictures with Triple H; pays his respects

Triple H has officially announced his retirement from professional wrestling. Wrestlers, past and present, have shown their appreciation for the King of Kings. Among them was AEW star, William Regal.

William Regal and Triple H share a lot of history. The former was part of the Blue Bloods tag team in World Championship Wrestling and scouted Jean-Paul Levesque but the latter left for WWF shortly after.

During The Ringmaster's time in WWE, he faced The Game numerous times. Triple H came out on top on most occasions. They worked together during the Black-and-Gold era of NXT and played a crucial role in helping many stars improve. Many of those stars work in AEW now, like Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly.

When news broke about the 14-time world champion's in-ring retirement, William Regal shared a few pictures with his friend and former colleague:

Why did Triple H retire?

The current WWE executive suffered several health issues that required immediate medical attention. In his interview with ESPN, he elaborated on his heart condition.

''Basically, the way your heart pumps out 55-60 percent of your ejection fraction is a good number. I was at 30 percent. I got a quick text message saying don't take time, pack a bag real quick and head to the emergency room and I'll fill you in on the way. So, by the time I got to the emergency room, my ejection fraction had gone down to 22 percent, which, ya know, I was in heart failure," Triple H said. (h/t -Republic World)

The King of Kings learned that he had viral pneumonia. However, things soon took a turn for the worse.

"I had viral pneumonia. My lungs were inflamed, and as the next couple of days went on and I got home, it got increasingly worse. My wife [WWE executive Stephanie McMahon] saw some blood and stuff that I was coughing up, and I went and got checked, and it was coming from the viral pneumonia, but I had fluid in my lungs. I had some fluid around my heart so they followed up on it and did an EKG and Echo and everything," Triple H said.

The Game's last match came at a live show in Japan when he teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura to defeat Robert Roode and Samoa Joe.

After years in the industry, Hunter Hearst Helmsley will go down as one of the most legendary figures in wrestling history. Apart from his in-ring prowess, he will be remembered for his contributions in NXT, helping out the young talent in WWE.

