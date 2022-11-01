Top AEW star shares update on Billy Gunn following obnoxious Rampage segment

AEW star Billy Gunn's recent kidnapping and implied torture had fans worried, but Anthony Bowens recently shared an update on the matter.

Following a squash match between Keith Lee and Serpentico at last week's Rampage, the Acclaimed came out into the ring enquiring about the whereabouts of Billy Gunn. They voiced their suspicions that Swerve Strickland had something to do with the disappearance, as Tony Schiavone mentioned that Billy was missing since he left early due to a family emergency.

Strickland then showed up on Titantron and claimed to have abducted Billy Gunn. The former WWE star explained the reason for the act, blaming Gunn for losing him and Lee the tag team championship. He then seized a pair of pliers and seemingly cut off Gunn's fingers as he threatened to ensure that the veteran wouldn't interfere with the rematch.

After a scary series of events, Anthony Bowens took to Twitter to share an update on the issue. Billy Gunn is apparently feeling better. Bowens also put forth an invitation for fans to send gifts to the veteran.

"I spoke to Daddy A*s today and he’s feeling a bit better. BALTIMORE you can make his birthday SPECIAL this Wednesday night by bringing him a gift and your signs! The Acclaimed will pick ONE from the audience to give to Billy LIVE in the ring! ✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️@AEW #AEWDynamite"

Fans will have to stay tuned to see what's next in their storyline in the coming weeks.

Fans had a relieved reaction to the AEW star's tweet

Anthony Bowens' tweet has certainly put a lot of minds at ease, as fans commented on his tweet to express their relief.

A comment also playfully questioned the ability of Billy Gunn to make his iconic gimmick gesture with Bowens.

Will the Acclaimed plan any retaliation for Swerve's deranged act? Only time will tell.

