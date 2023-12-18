Top AEW star shows off brutal aftermath of The Devil’s henchmen’s backstage attack

A current champion in AEW who suffered the wrath of the Devil's masked assailants weeks ago has now revealed the aftermath of the brutal backstage assault in which he was put through a glass on social media.

The top AEW star in question is Anthony Bowens. Bowens made his All Elite debut back in 2020 and later went on to become one of the homegrown stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion, as his pairing with Max Caster was well-received by the fans.

Currently, Anthony Bowens is the AEW World Trios Champion alongside Max Caster and Billy Gunn. The Acclaimed, consisting of Bowens and Caster, along with Gunn, defeated the House of Black in front of a massive crowd at the All In 2023 Pay-Per-View in Wembley Stadium, London, to become the World Trios Champions. However, the trio was out of action for weeks following an attack.

On an episode of Dynamite over a month ago, Bowens, Caster, and Gunn were assaulted backstage by the masked assailants of the Devil. They were attacked after their partnership with the AEW World Champion, MJF. Meanwhile, Bowens finally revealed the aftermath of the brutal assault where he was put through a glass wall.

Anthony Bowens recently took to his Instagram story to unveil a bloodied face and hand after getting put through a real glass.

The Acclaimed are set to defend the AEW World Trios Championship amid return

After a month of absence from TV, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn showed up on Collision last week, where they addressed the Devil's attack and the AEW World Champion, MJF, as well.

They were also interrupted by Top Flight during the backstage segment, who challenged them to a World Trios Championship match. Later, the match was made official and is set to take place this Saturday on Collision.

It remains to be seen which trio walks out as the champions this Saturday and also what Tony Khan and creatives have in store for The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn upon their return.

What do you think about the future of The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn in AEW?