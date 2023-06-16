Top AEW star shuts down questions about unfairly winning title

AEW star Jade Cargill had a dominant reign as TBS Champion, successfully defending the title many times and setting an undefeated record of 60-0 in the company. However, Cargill's arrogance finally got the better of her at AEW Double or Nothing.

After successfully defending her title at Double or Nothing, Jade decided to issue another open challenge. The call was answered by the returning Kris Statlander, who defeated her to become the new TBS Champion.

Kris Statlander has been out of action since August, when she underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL and lateral meniscus. After ending the almost two-year-long reign of Cargill, Statlander is now being set up for a long-term storyline with her rival. However, a lot of questions have been raised about the way she defeated Cargill.

Statlander has given her thoughts about it on The Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast, where she stated:

“Jade fell because of her overconfidence and it’s not my fault that she put out the open challenge and then I took advantage of that. And also, sure, I was fresh because I didn’t just have the match and she did. But I also haven’t wrestled in nine months. So, how fair of a battle for me is that?” (7:24 - 7:51)

You can check out the video below:

TBS Champion Kris Statlander comments on CM Punk's AEW return

CM Punk is set to make his long-awaited return on June 17th on the debut episode of AEW Collision, which has gotten a mixed reaction among the fans. Kris Statlander recently spoke to Nick Hausman of Haus of Wrestling about the pleasant interactions she's had with CM Punk and how she's looking forward to the return of the Straight Edge Superstar as long as it helps AEW.

"I've always had decent interactions with him [CM Punk]. If this is going to help us out, then that's fantastic. I can only hope that with all these announcements going on and this new show starting that we only experience positive outcomes from this. Hopefully no negativity happens. We all get frustrated with our jobs sometimes, and that's understandable, but I do hope that everything that we do going forward is for the better of AEW, and I think that's the most important thing," said Statlander. [H/T: Fightful]

Punk is scheduled to compete in the main event of the first-ever episode of Collision in his hometown of Chicago this Saturday.

Poll : 0 votes