Top AEW star spotted hanging out without his face paint with CM Punk

CM Punk might have left AEW in his rearview long ago; however, he has still kept some friendships that he made during his tenure. Recently, he was spotted with one of their stars, who did not don his popular face paint this time.

The star, who has been absent from AEW television for a long time, is Danhausen. Mr. Very Nice Very Evil forged a friendship with CM Punk during his time in the Jacksonville-based promotion, which the latter exited in 2023. Moreover, he has also been known to have numerous exchanges with The Second City Saint on social media.

Danhausen took to his X to drop a recent photo collage with The Best in the World at the Yester Toys in New Jersey. To the surprise of many, one photo was Danhausen in his classic face paint, while the other one was without it, making him look completely unrecognizable.

"Accidentally found @YesterToysNJ while going to breakfast and bought toys. Swipe for million dollar human CGI technology."

CM Punk became WWE World Champion after more than a decade

CM Punk was in New Jersey alongside other WWE personnel last weekend for the historic first-ever two-night SummerSlam that took place in MetLife Stadium. The Second City Saint battled Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Night One of SummerSlam 2025.

Following one of the most captivating bouts of the event, Punk nailed Gunther with back-to-back GTS and won the gold. This marked his first title win in WWE after more than a decade. However, after that, Seth Rollins came out walking with his crutches and Paul Heyman.

After staring down Punk, Rollins began to walk back, but he stopped and dropped the crutches, revealing his injury to be a ruse all along. He rushed to the ring to attack Punk and successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to end his title reign in five minutes and become the new World Heavyweight Champion to pull off the 'Ruse of the Century.'

