Top AEW star suddenly crowned new champion 

A top AEW star has been making strides as a major fixture of their women's division. This became more evident after she shockingly won a championship outside the Jacksonville-based promotion.
The aforementioned star, who is rumored to join the Death Riders faction, is Kris Statlander. She made her debut in Pro Wrestling EVE at the Mean Grrrls event in London for a major showdown.
The All Elite women's division star battled against Anita Vaughan in a singles match for the EVE International Championship. The duo had a spectacular showdown, and as the dust settled, Statlander defeated Vaughan to win the title.
This was an impressive yet shocking event for the fans to witness. Fellow All Elite Wrestling star Will Ospreay took to X to congratulate the new champion.
"AND NEWWWWW!!! EVE International Champion @callmekrisstat @ProWrestlingEVE."
AEW star Kris Statlander will compete at AEW All In: Texas
Kris Statlander has been a regular presence on AEW television programming in recent weeks. She recently competed in a huge four-way match against Willow Nightingale, Thunder Rosa, and Athena. Following an exceptional, high-stakes showdown, Statlander won the bout.
This punched her ticket to the Casino Gauntlet match scheduled to take place at All In: Texas 2025, where the winner would receive a shot at the All Elite Wrestling Women's World Championship. Not only that, Statlander has been seen as a top prospect by the Death Riders, as seen in recent weeks.
Members of the faction have approached her backstage for weeks, including her former Best Friends faction member, Wheeler Yuta. Furthermore, Yuta and Marina Shafir also provided an assist, leading to Statlander winning the four-way match. This comes at a crucial point in her career when Statlander has a huge opportunity to go after the world title.
With All In: Texas right around the corner, it remains to be seen if The Death Riders once again help her in the Casino Gauntlet match and lure her to their side.
