Top AEW star suddenly crowned new champion 

A top AEW star has been making strides as a major fixture of their women's division. This became more evident after she shockingly won a championship outside the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Ad

The aforementioned star, who is rumored to join the Death Riders faction, is Kris Statlander. She made her debut in Pro Wrestling EVE at the Mean Grrrls event in London for a major showdown.

The All Elite women's division star battled against Anita Vaughan in a singles match for the EVE International Championship. The duo had a spectacular showdown, and as the dust settled, Statlander defeated Vaughan to win the title.

Ad

Trending

This was an impressive yet shocking event for the fans to witness. Fellow All Elite Wrestling star Will Ospreay took to X to congratulate the new champion.

Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!

"AND NEWWWWW!!! EVE International Champion @callmekrisstat @ProWrestlingEVE."

Expand Tweet

Ad

AEW star Kris Statlander will compete at AEW All In: Texas

Kris Statlander has been a regular presence on AEW television programming in recent weeks. She recently competed in a huge four-way match against Willow Nightingale, Thunder Rosa, and Athena. Following an exceptional, high-stakes showdown, Statlander won the bout.

This punched her ticket to the Casino Gauntlet match scheduled to take place at All In: Texas 2025, where the winner would receive a shot at the All Elite Wrestling Women's World Championship. Not only that, Statlander has been seen as a top prospect by the Death Riders, as seen in recent weeks.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Members of the faction have approached her backstage for weeks, including her former Best Friends faction member, Wheeler Yuta. Furthermore, Yuta and Marina Shafir also provided an assist, leading to Statlander winning the four-way match. This comes at a crucial point in her career when Statlander has a huge opportunity to go after the world title.

With All In: Texas right around the corner, it remains to be seen if The Death Riders once again help her in the Casino Gauntlet match and lure her to their side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!