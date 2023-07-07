Top AEW star suffers legitimate injury on Dynamite, update on his status for Blood and Guts

A member of the Blackpool Combat Club suffered a hamstring injury during his match on AEW Dynamite this past week, as per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The star in question is Wheeler Yuta.

On Dynamite this past Wednesday, Kenny Omega squared off against the Blackpool Combat Club member in the main event of the show. It turned out to be a tremendous back-and-forth encounter that helped enhance the feud between the BCC and The Elite.

The bout ended with Omega capturing the victory. However, a recent report revealed that Yuta sustained an injury during the main event match. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Yuta suffered a hamstring injury. It was, however, also reported that he could return to action prior to the Blood and Guts match.

Here is what the report stated:

"Wheeler Yuta suffered a hamstring injury in the match with Omega on 7/5. Right now the belief is that it’s not a full tear and that he will be able to return on 7/19 for Blood & Guts in Boston."

The Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite are set to culminate their rivalry at AEW Blood and Guts

The feud between the BCC and The Elite has been brutal and intriguing until now. However, it reached a boiling point with the announcement of the AEW Blood and Guts match between the two factions.

On one side, there will be Kenny Omega with The Young Bucks and "Hangman" Adam Page. On the other side, BCC members Jon Moxley, Claudio Castangoli and Wheeler Yuta will team with Konosuke Takeshita. Both teams will also announce a fifth member to be added to the gruelling bout.

As the speculation intensifies, it would surely be interesting to see who will be joining each team in the coming weeks. Furthermore, whether Wheeler Yuta will be medically cleared for the Blood and Guts match amid the Dynamite injury also remains to be seen.

