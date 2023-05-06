Top AEW star 'suprisingly' reached out to Trinity (Fka Naomi) following her WWE departure

Trinity Fatu has joined IMPACT Wrestling to mark her emergence in wrestling for the first time since walking out of WWE. But she recently revealed that an AEW star was the first to reach out when her walk-out happened.

Naomi and Sasha Banks both walked out of WWE when they were the Women's Tag Team Champions. They were later stripped of their titles. The pair have since emerged in rival promotions, Banks as Mercedes Moné for NJPW and Stardom, and Naomi as Trinity in IMPACT Wrestling.

Speaking with Alfred Konuwa for Forbes, Trinity detailed the first person to reach out to her after her walk-out. AEW's infallible TBS Champion, Jade Cargill, offered words of encouragement at a time when it was likely most needed.

"When everything happened, Jade was the first person to just reach out to me. I don't remember specifically, but the gist of it was ‘I know it feels like your whole world is crumbling apart right now, but you're gonna be okay and I'm here for you.’ And that's really what just really touched me, and that that meant everything to me. That someone I don’t even share locker room with thought enough for me to just reach out and say that... I think she's dope and I'm inspired by her journey and what she's doing as well. So yeah, Jade, I consider her to be a friend." - Trinity said.

Trinity and Jade appeared together as they attended an NBA game between their hometown franchise, the Atlanta Hawks, and Oklahoma City Thunder in December last year. The Hawks lost on the night but avenged their loss in the January reverse fixture.

Trinity further discussed her feelings toward her WWE departure

In the same interview, Trinity discussed her feelings toward her WWE departure. She made it clear she didn't want to appear angry or bitter as neither reflected how she felt. But she conceded it to be a bad situation with many layers.

"I don't ever wanna come off as angry, as bitter as mad. I don't feel any of that, you know? I mean, it was just a bad situation, crazy, crazy, crazy situation with a lot of layers to it." - Trinity said.

The former women's champion expressed her love and appreciation for WWE even after her departure. Regardless of which, she already looks to have her sights set on the IMPACT Knockouts Championship as she confronted Deonna Purrazzo.

