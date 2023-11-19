Top AEW star had to be taken away in an ambulance after unforeseen incident at Full Gear

A major AEW star was carried out of the arena on a stretcher and in an ambulance due to an unforeseen incident after his match at Full Gear.

Despite the unlikely partnership between MJF and Samoa Joe, the duo ultimately picked up the win over The Gunns during Zero Hour of the pay-per-view. The victory was difficult, as Austin and Colten came close to reigning supreme multiple times.

It was due to Adam Cole's surprise appearance that the heel tandem was distracted, allowing Joe to apply the Coquina Clutch for the win.

Just after The Samoan Submission Machine departed, The Gunns took it upon themselves to vent their frustration on MJF. Adam Cole watched on helplessly as he couldn't aid his 'best friend' in fending off the attack. Billy Gunn's sons further used a chair to injure The Salt of the Earth's left leg.

Expand Tweet

This led to the AEW World Champion being checked out by the doctors and stretchered out of the arena.

While Friedman was being taken away in an ambulance, he kept screaming at Cole not to let go of his belt. As of this writing, Tony Schiavone has announced that MJF will not have his championship match at AEW Full Gear.

What did you make of the segment? Sound off in the comments section below.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.