Top AEW star who threatened to leave for WWE has privately signed a new long-term deal, claims Konnan

Wrestling veteran Konnan claimed that a top AEW star who was threatening to leave the promotion for WWE has secretly signed a new deal. The star in question is the current world champion MJF.

For several months, the Long Islander has been teasing about him leaving the company in 2024. He has often mentioned that there will be a 'bidding war' when his current contract expires.

He also has been open about claiming that he will leave the Jacksonville-based promotion and will happily sign with WWE and Triple H.

While speaking on the latest episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, WCW veteran Konnan shared his thoughts on the current contract situation with MJF. He speculated that the Salt of the Earth had signed a secret deal with Tony Khan but the promotion is keeping quiet about the contract for storyline purposes.

"I'm going to assume that privately he has signed a longer deal with Tony. I can't imagine Tony would let him go out there, saying stuff like that, and if he has then he will never ever live it down. I cannot believe in any shape or form, because Tony's not dumb, that he would let him be going out there if there is a chance he is leaving," Konnan said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

WWE veteran Konnan is convinced that MJF is 'the man' in AEW

While speaking on the same podcast, the wrestling veteran shared his thoughts on the current AEW World Champion.

Konnan was convinced that the contract had taken place especially because AEW's resident Devil has been given a lot of television time. He has lengthy promo segments, matches, and more.

"Bro, they've given the keys to the car to him. He's got long promo segments, long matches, he does and says what he wants. He's the man there." [H/T WrestlingInc].

Earlier tonight on AEW Dynamite, MJF and his partner former WWE superstar Adam Cole, advanced to the next round in the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament. After the match, Friedman celebrated Cole's birthday.

Do you agree with Konnan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes