Top AEW star who threatened to no show AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door is willing to wrestle on one condition

A day before Forbidden Door, AEW World Champion MJF and Hiroshi Tanahashi finally met, in a sense. He also revealed the one condition which will compel him to face his Forbidden Door opponent.

On the latest episode of Collision, Tanahashi went head-to-head with Swerve Strickland in singles action. It was a hard-hitting back-and-forth bout between the two, but in the end, the NJPW star came out victorious.

After the match, MJF's music played. Instead of appearing in person, he would appear on the Titantron in order to have a conversation with the Ace of the Universe. This would be their first real interaction ever since the match announcement.

It's not a secret that MJF is more or less uninterested in a match with Tanahashi and is simply doing this out of obligation. Talking to the NJPW Superstar, The Salt of the Earth says he is willing to push through with the match and defend his title as long as they go first. He added that the reason for this was that he did not want to stay in Canada for long and watch the "Indie jabronis from Japan."

Despite MJF's disinterest, tomorrow's match between the pair will be a dream match for sure, and going first will really set the bar for what will be a high-octane event.

