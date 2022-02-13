"No place to hide"- AEW star Thunder Rosa calls out former WWE superstar

AEW star Thunder Rosa has had her fair share of battles since joining Tony Khan's company from the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), but she faces one of her toughest opponents yet in Mercedes Martinez. They are set to face each other in a No Disqualifications match on next week's edition of AEW Dynamite.

This entire rivalry came to fruition when Martinez interfered in the TBS title tournament semi-finals match between Rosa and Jade Cargill and helped the latter to win.

It was later revealed that Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., hired Martinez's services.

Thunder Rosa on her Twitter sent a warning to Martinez that come wednesday night, she will have no place to hide and that Rosa is ready for the battle.

"No DQ means no place to hide." tweeted Rosa

Thunder Rosa's last encounter with Mercedes Martinez ended in a DQ on AEW Rampage

The first installment of what will now be the second bout between Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Martinez ended in a disqualification win for Rosa on the February 4 edition of Rampage.

It was a very exhilarating encounter between the former NWA and the former WWE wrestlers, which ended when both the competitors took the battle outside the ring.

Martinez, who was getting beaten up by Rosa near the steel stairs, would rake her eyes and take out a steel pipe from under the ring. She would then smack Rosa on the head with the pipe, causing her disqualification and giving Rosa the win.

It was later revealed that current AEW World Women's Champion Britt Baker was behind the hiring of Mercedes Martinez.

With there being no rules for next week's match, the odds are stacked against Rosa as no disqualification means Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Reeba can all aid Martinez without consequences.

How will Thunder Rosa survive? We will find out next week on AEW Dynamite.

