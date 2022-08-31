"Hell f**king no"- Top AEW star on the time he refused to abide by the rules on Triple H's show

AEW star Darby Allin recently opened up when he was adamant about being groomed to participate in WWE's 205 live segments produced by Triple H.

The program was created as a separate identity by Vince McMahon and The Game for the Cruiserweight division. The show premiered in 2016 and participants across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT would compete on the program. Earlier this year, it was reported that production for 205 live was coming to an end and was replaced with NXT Level Up.

Prior to his health scare in September last year, Triple H was overlooking the black and gold brand. He played a crucial part in its development and success. The Game mentored many of the talent he is gradually bringing back to be a part of the main roster.

In the latest edition of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Allin recalled the moment he applied to be a competitor on WWE's developmental brand. He stated that the competitors had to be groomed in a way that was not to his liking.

"Well that’s the thing, because at the time, I was kind of being groomed to go to NXT and I saw the writing on the wall. And this is back when 205 Live was a thing, and I was like hell f**king no, I’m not going there to do that. Like, I don’t want to be put in a box. Like my money is wrestling like David vs. Goliath matches." [H/T ITR Wrestling]

The AEW star added that he did not specifically compete in the cruiserweight division in the early years of his career in Mexico.

"I’m not like [a cruiserweight wrestler], I wrestled in Mexico a few times. And then I felt like everything that made me special was lost when I was in Mexico, because the art of selling goes out the window. I remember [thinking] this isn’t like [what I wanted], and then all I can think about is I was like, there’s no way." (H/T ITR Wrestling)

Triple H allegedly attempted to spite Tony Khan for multiple shots at WWE

Since Tony Khan's promotion made its debut in 2019, WWE has kept a firm stance on its product.

With Triple H regaining partial control of WWE, he has left no stone unturned to ensure he has the best of the best talent-wise. But last week, AEW's legal team reportedly sent Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan a warning for attempting to lure one of their talents from their company.

This weekend two WWE events, Clash at the Castle and NXT Worlds Collide, are scheduled to take place on September 3rd and 4th respectively. Additionally, AEW's All Out event will coincide with Triple H's NXT Premium Live Event.

The two companies have been at war before and their shows airing clashed when NXT and Dynamite took place on the same night on varied networks.

